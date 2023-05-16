Mercury Crosses 44 °C In Four Places Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 18 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, mercury soared to 44 °C in four districts of the state i.e., Sambalpur 44.3 °C, Boudh 44.2 °C, Bolangir and Nuapada 44 °C each.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Jharsuguda was recorded at 43.8 °C, followed by Malkangiri 43.5 °C, Titilagarh 43.5 °C, Rourkela 43.4 °C, Sonepur 43.1 °C, Sundargarh 42.8 °C, Angul 42.7 °C, Hirakud 42.5 °C, Bhawanipatna 42.5 °C, Talcher 42 °C, Deogarh 41 °C, Bargarh 40.8 °C, Nabarangpur 40.2 °C, and Paralakhemundi 40 °C.

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 38.6 °C and 38 °C respectively.

In a special bulletin, the IMD regional centre here said that Hot weather conditions will prevail in some districts of interior Odisha and coastal & adjoining districts of interior Odisha will experience thunderstorms activity.

Meteorological features:

A Trough runs from North Bihar to Central Chhattisgarh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Current meteorological condition indicates that:-

(a) No large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 5 days over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be 42°C or more at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha (Viz. Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi).

Consequently hot & discomfort weather very likely to prevail and People are advised to take precautionary (It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration) measure while going outside during day time between 1100 IST-1500 IST.

(b) Thunderstorm & lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph very likely over some districts of coastal & adjoining districts of Odisha.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather & accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.