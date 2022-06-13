Mentally Retarded Man Injures Two In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a mentally retarded man allegedly injured two persons at VSS Nagar in the State capital on Monday.

The accused has been identified as a native of Chhattisgarh.

On being informed about the attack, a police team reached the spot and took the victim into custody. Before being handed over to police, he was overpowered by some locals, said sources.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.