Mentally Exhausted? Try Doing These Simple Things

New Delhi: People often complain about not having enough time, but they sometimes don’t recognize their mental exhaustion. Here are 5 simple tips to recharge mentally that don’t require much of a commitment or the use of the energy you don’t have.

The symptoms of fatigue are different for everyone. However, as stressors slowly build up over long periods of time, we might not recognize the impact right away. In fact, the people around us may notice changes in our behavior before we do.

We’ve listed a few examples of the impact mounting stressors may have below. If you recognize these symptoms in yourself, you may be suffering from burnout.

Physical symptoms:

higher rates of infection and lowered immunity

muscle pain (chest pain, back pain, etc.)

gastrointestinal distress

sleep disturbances or insomnia

headache or dizziness

high blood pressure or heart palpitations

Emotional symptoms:

depression

anxiety

apathy, anhedonia, or a general loss of motivation

detachment

increased irritability

cynicism and a more pessimistic worldview

feeling overwhelmed and helpless

In addition, friends might complain that we’re never around. Our bosses say we’ve taken too many sick days. Family members remark how we’ve been more grouchy or impatient with them lately, and our flakiness with plans is frustrating loved ones.

These behavioral symptoms and more could be the result of the physical and emotional consequences of mental exhaustion.

Tips for feeling less drained

The right strategy for dealing with mental exhaustion will vary depending on the reason for the exhaustion. For example, a person who feels burned out at work needs different support from a person who feels exhausted after a long recovery from an injury. In general, however, these strategies may help:

Changing working conditions: When a job causes a person to feel fatigued, making a change in their work-life may improve things. For example, a person might need more time off, a reduction in their workload, or more support from colleagues.

Practicing good self-care: Exercising, eating a healthful diet, getting plenty of sleep, and staying hydrated can all help improve a person’s resilience. This may ease symptoms of mental exhaustion or prevent its onset.

Trying mindfulness: Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, help a person become more aware of their emotions. This can make it easier to manage burnout, fatigue, or depression.

Making medication changes: Some people find that certain drugs, including some antidepressants, cause them to feel fatigued. People should consult a doctor about whether or not a different drug might be more beneficial.

Seeking therapy: Seeking mental health support, such as seeing a therapist, can help a person better deal with stress. A therapist can also recommend positive lifestyle changes that may reduce the impact of stress.

Seeking mental healthcare: People with mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression need treatment. It is not possible for them to “think” themselves out of the condition, and delaying treatment may actually increase exhaustion.