Mentally Challenged Girl Burnt Alive In House Fire In Cuttack

Cuttack: A mentally-ill girl was burnt alive when her house was gutted in a fire accident at Sutahat’s Christian Sahi in Cuttack on Monday evening. The identity of deceased girl is yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, the parents of the girl left their home for market this evening, leaving her at home.

The house was engulfed in fire at around 9 pm, and the girl was burnt alive. Meanwhile, the parents, who got to know about the incident over phone, rushed to their house and made a futile bid to rescue his daughter but in vain.

It is yet to be known the cause of the mishap, however, some locals said that a short circuit may have resulted in the incident. Meanwhile, police registered a case and an investigation is on.