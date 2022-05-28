Menstrual Hygiene Tips Every Woman Must Follow

New Delhi: Menstruation is one of the important and essential processes of a woman’s body that deserves utmost self-care. Proper hygiene during menstruation can help you to manage the pain and stay fresh during your periods. So, good menstrual hygiene should be your first priority. You need to take special care of your vaginal health when Aunt Flo arrives. An expert suggests 6 menstrual hygiene tips for you.

Change Your Pad Every Four Hours

If you use sanitary pads to soak the flow during your periods, remember to change them often. Ideally, changing it every four hours is good. If not every day, do this on the first two days when the flow is heavier. On others too, don’t wear the same pad for more than eight hours.

Clean Reusable Pads Properly

There are sanitary napkins that can be reused for several menstrual cycles. If you use one of these, ensure that you clean them thoroughly after every use so that there are no germs and there is no scope of infection. Follow the instructions given and don’t reuse them after the said number of uses.

Keep Your Vaginal Area Clean

It is important to keep your vaginal area clean, especially during periods when there is blood flow from the body. Use warm water and diluted soap to wash the area. You can also use recommended vaginal washes available in the market to keep yourself clean. If, however, they irritate your skin or vagina, discontinue the use and speak to a doctor. The vagina also has a self-cleaning mechanism, so these washes aren’t really necessary for most women.

Never Use Two Pads Simultaneously

No, two is not better than one. Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more.

Wear Comfortable, Clean Underwear

While changing your sanitary pad is essential, it is also important to wear something comfortable during these days. Tight thongs or underwear made of fabric that doesn’t allow your skin to breathe will also lead to infections. Stick to clean and comfortable cotton knickers that do not stick to your skin.