Men’s Hockey World Cup: 50 platoons of police force to be deployed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 50 platoons of police force will be deployed in Bhubaneswar during the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Besides, 24×7 police security to be ensured at the airport and hotels, while help desks will also be set up in the city.

Commissionerate Police has made an elaborate security arrangement plan for smooth conduct of the mega event.

The world cup matches are scheduled to be organized in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela between January 13 and 29, and fans from across the world will be visiting Odisha to witness the event and support their respective team.

Safety and security of all the players and spectators across the globe will be ensured during the mega event.

Besides, 62 new sub-inspectors have been posted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to boost policing in the twin city for the mega sporting event.