Men’s Hockey: India Beat Great Britain 3-1 To March Into Semis

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh won over Great Britain in the quarterfinal and make the semifinal. Beating Great Britain 3-1, India stormed into the semifinal vs Belgium.

After 41 years, India made their way to semis at the Olympics for the first time since the 1972 Games. This is also India’s first win over Great Britain on astro-turf at the Olympics.

Dilpreet Singh scored in the first few minutes of the first quarter while Gurjant scored at the start of the second quarter.

The Indians maintained their lead at half-time but Samuel Ian Ward got one goal against Great Britain’s account in the dying moments of the third quarter, courtesy of a penalty corner. But Hardik Singh scored in the fourth quarter to put India 3-1 ahead.

Hardik Singh scored India’s 3rd field goal to almost secure his team’s place in the semifinals, just over 3 minutes left in the match.

He scored on the counter-attack after running nearly the entire length of the pitch, beating at least 2 GBR defenders to find the back of the net on his second attempt.