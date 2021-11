Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run MEMU trains between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town w.e.f. 15th November, 2021 by replacing present conventional coaches.

08423/08424 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 15th November and from Nayagarh Town w.e.f. 16th November, 2021 will run with MEMU Coaches.

This train will have six MEMU Coaches and two Motor Car MEMU Coaches in its composition. The schedule timings and stoppages for this train will remain unchanged.