Memu Train To Run Between Bhubaneswar & Kendujhargarh, Puri & Angul

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have decided to run MEMU train towards Kendujhargarh from Bhubaneswar, towards Angul from Puri and extend the services of Visakhapatnam-Jagadalpur Special train to Kirandul as per the following.

Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Memu

68426 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh MEMU from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1635hrs w.e.f. 30th March, 2021 and will reach at Kendujhargarh at 2135hrs. In the return direction, 68425 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU from Kendujhargarh will leave at 0630hrs w.e.f. 31st March, 2021 and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 1105hrs.

Puri-Angul-Puri Memu

68422 Puri-Angul MEMU from Puri will leave at 1645hrs w.e.f. 5th April, 2021 and will reach at Angul at 2130hrs. In the return direction, 68421 Angul-Puri MEMU from Angul will leave at 0545hrs w.e.f. 6th April, 2021 and will arrive at Puri at 1020hrs.

Special Train Between Puri-Hatia, Puri-Sambalpur & Puri-Paradeep

Puri-Hatia-Puri Special

08452 Puri-Hatia Special will run from Puri w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 and 08451 Hatia-Puri Special will leave from Hatia w.e.f. 2nd April, 2021 till further advice. This tyrain will leave Puri at 2030hrs and will reach at Hatia at 1045hrs on the following days. In the return direction, this train from Hatia will leave at 1600hrs and will arrive at Puri at 0610hrs on next days having stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bamra, Rajgangpur, Rourkela, Orga, Bano, Govindpur Road between Puri and Hatia from both the directions.

Puri-Sambalpur-Puri Special

08303/08304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Special will run w.e.f. 3rd April, 2021 till further advice. This train will leave Sambalpur at 0600hrs and will arrive at Puri at 1250hrs. In the return direction this train will leave Puri at 1545hrs and will arrive at Sambalpur at 2210hrs having stoppages at Jujumura, Rairakhol, Bamur, Boinda, Jarapada, Angul, Talcher Road, Meramandali, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road between Sambalpur & Puri from both the directions.

Puri-Paradeep-Puri Special

08414/08413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri Special will run w.e.f. 7th April, 2021 till further advice. This train will leave Puri at 0615hrs and will reach at Paradeep at 1015hrs. In the return direction, this train will leave Paradeep at 1800hrs and will arrive at Puri at 2210hrs having stoppages at Sakhigopal, Delang, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kandarpur, Raghunathpur, Gorakhnath, Rahama and Badabandha between Puri & Paradeep from both the directions.

Extension Of Visakhapatnam-Jagadalpur Special To Kirandul

08516/08515 Visakhapatnam-Jagadalpur-Visakhapatnam Special will be extended up to Kirandul w.e.f. 1st April, 2021.

08516 Visakhapatnam-Jagadalpur Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0645hrs w.e.f. 1st April, 2021 and will reach at Kirandul at 2045hrs. In the return direction, 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Kirandul will leave at 0600hrs w.e.f. 2nd April, 2021 and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 2020hrs.