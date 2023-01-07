Memu Train Halted For Fire In Garbage Yard Near Track In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Train communication was disrupted for quite sometimes on Saturday while a MEMU train from Puri to Jaleswar halted for around an hour on the track near Rajmahal square here due to fire in a nearest garbage yard.

The intensity of fire was so high that the loco pilot didn’t want to proceed further. The fire tender unit was immediately called. The fire fighters from Kalpana square rushed to the spot and doused flame from the garbage yard bringing normalcy on the route.

The fire tenders took 45 minutes to extinguish the inferno. Later, the train departed towards its destination.