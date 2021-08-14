Memorial Pillar In Jajpur Faces Neglect, Names Of Freedom Fighters Fall Out 

Balichandrapur: While the country is set to celebrate the 75th year of independence, the Freedom Fighters’ Memorial Pillar (Smruti Stambha) of the freedom fighters remained unfixed in Odisha’s Jajpur.

Reportedly, in August 2018 a memory pillar was built by the block administration through the attempt of MLA Amar Prashad Satapathy and inaugurated by the Prominent freedom fighter, Padmashree awardee, Bhawani Charan Pattnayak.

Following the construction work of the pillar, around lakhs of rupees were invested. However, after a few days, some parts of the pillar bearing the names of freedom fighters fell out and were still unfixed even as the 75th Independence Day approached.

Meanwhile, the president of the freedom fighter committee- Nilamani Samal with other prominent freedom fighters expressed their dissatisfaction in this regard and also demanded the maintenance of the pillar.