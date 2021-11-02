Members Of Rural Water Supply Workers’ Association Stage Protest, Meets CM Naveen To Submit Memorandum

Bhubaneswar: The members of the Rural Water Supply Workers’ Association on Monday protested near Naveen Niwas, the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Demanding salary as per their initial agreement with the State government, the members of the association have been sitting on a protest at the Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar for the last 38 days.

However, they took out a rally and staged demonstration in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence yesterday.

Later, a team of representatives of the association reportedly met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum.

On the other hand, the members of the association have threatened to intensify their agitations if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest.