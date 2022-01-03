Members Of Right-Wing Groups Protest Arrest Of Religious Leader Over Abuse Of Gandhi

Bhopal: Members of right-wing groups demanded the release of Kalicharan Maharaj, a religious leader from Maharashtra who is in jail in Chhattisgarh for abusing Mahatma Gandhi and glorifying his killer Nathuram Godse.

A leader of the Bajrang Sena asserted that Kalicharan did nothing wrong and only said what “everyone knows”.

The right-wing members had gone to submit a memorandum at the Commissioner’s office.

Addressed to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the memorandum demanded the registration of a sedition case against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh and Manishankar Iyyer and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM and the release of Kalicharan.

The right-wing members alleged that the three political leaders always insult the Hindu religion.

They held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the heart Indore, raising slogans against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and hailing Nathuram Godse.