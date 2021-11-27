Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali to end on a happy note!

Mumbai: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, one of the most loved shows on television, is expected to end on a happy note.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, who played the lead jodi in the show as Raghav and Pallavi, because household names and popular jodi. However, the show went off-air suddenly, which broke not just fans’ heart, but also disappointed the team.

It has to be recalled that the show was shifted to other time-slot. The actor said that before and even after its time shift the show was doing pretty well in terms of ratings.