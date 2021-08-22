Mehbooba Mufti’s Reference To Afghanistan Over J&K Statehood Sparks Row

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee.

She urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in 2019.

Referring to the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the former Chief Minister warned the Centre “to not test us” and asked the government to “mend its ways, understand the situation, and see what is happening in your neighbourhood.”

“America, a superpower, had to pack their bags and flee. You (the Centre) still have the opportunity to start a dialogue process in J-K like (former PM) Vajpayee had and mend your mistake of snatching the J-K’s identity illegally and unconstitutionally and splitting of J-K, otherwise it will be too late,” she said, referring to the decisions of August 5, 2019.

“The Government of India should return what it has snatched from us and address the Kashmir issue according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of J-K,” she said.

“The Taliban are now controlling Afghanistan and they made the US to flee. But, right now, they are saying the gun will not do. The whole world is watching them, how they will behave, whether they will do the same strictness or behave well with the people,” she said.

“The US talked to the Taliban, India talked to Pakistan and a ceasefire happened. There is no other option but to talk. Whatever is happening behind the doors, God willing, a day will come and they will have to talk to everyone – be it the people of J&K or the people across as Kashmir issue is alive,” she said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir’s accession with the Union of India, the PDP president said had the BJP been in power then, J&K might not have joined the country.

“The accession did not take place because of the BJP. It happened when Jawaharlal Nehru was in power, who was secular and democratic and who believed in brotherhood. He assured the people of J&K, which was a Muslim majority, of a special status to accede to a Hindu majority India.

“The Congress had joined J&K with India on these conditions. Had the BJP been there, then I do not think J&K would have been a part of this country,” she said.

Mehbooba’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP which accused her of indulging in “politics of hatred” after losing ground in the Union Territory.