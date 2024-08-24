Mehbooba Mufti releases PDP’s manifesto ahead of J-K assembly elections

Srinagar: As the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir rapidly approach, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unveiled their manifesto on Saturday, promising a range of initiatives including up to 200 units of free electricity.

Mehbooba Mufti, speaking in Srinagar, presented a plan for peace and justice in the region, highlighting reconciliation, dialogue, and policy reforms as fundamental elements of her party’s manifesto.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are set to occur in three stages from September 18 to October 1, with the vote count scheduled for October 4.

Mufti brought attention to the “suffocation” experienced by the region’s populace, advocating for the repeal of controversial laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Enemy Act, which have led to the arrests of journalists, political and social activists, among others.

“Our manifesto discusses reconciliation and dialogue, as well as trade and travel across the Line of Control. The people here are suffocating; we propose to terminate the TSA, UAPA, and Enemy Act, which allow for the arrest of journalists, political and social activists, and others. Many individuals have been dismissed from their jobs, and we intend to reexamine their cases,” she stated.