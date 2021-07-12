Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out At Centre Over Sacking of Salahuddin’s sons From Govt Jobs

Srinagar: The day after two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin were sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly being involved in terror activities, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hit out at the Central government.

She said, “How can sons be persecuted over the actions of their father? No inquiry has been conducted.”

Referring to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement 1998-2004, Mufti said, “I’ve said this, again and again, you can capture a man but not an idea. You’ve to address the idea, as Vajpayee Ji did. Witch-hunting, criminalization of dissent is taking our nation back.”

“Vajpayee used to say that we can change friends but not neighbours. If I say that then why I’m being bashed? The government of India continues disempowering the people of J&K in the garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld. The abrupt dismissal of 11 government employees on flimsy grounds is criminal. All policy decisions vis-a-vis J&K are taken with the sole objective of punishing Kashmiris,” Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted.

Hitting out at her critics for targeting her over the demand for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said, “When Ram temple issue was sub judice, didn’t people still fight for it? Why I’m being bashed for talking about the restoration of Article 370? The National Conference, the PDP, and other parties have joined hands for restoration of Article 370 and 35A.”

Reportedly, two police constables, sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, and some teachers were among the 11 government employees that the Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked on Saturday for allegedly being involved in terror activities.

As per the administration, these government employees were working as “overground workers” for terror outfits.

According to officials, these employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution. Under this article, no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.