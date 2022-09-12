Meghalaya Mob Lynches 4 Out Of 6 Jail Escapees

Shillong: Four of six persons who had escaped from Meghlaya’s Jowai jail after attacking and overpowering the guards, have been lynched by the mob on Sunday

According to reports, the incident took place while the fugitives came out from their hideout and tried to procure food when people identified them and attacked them when the mob badly thrashed the four prisoners killing them on the spot.

For unversed, among those hacked to death by the mob, including I Love You Talang, who, along with Dkhar, were arrested last month in connection with the reported killing of two taxi drivers.

The six under- trials including I Love You Talang, escaped from the Jowai jail after attacking and overpowering the jail guards late on Saturday evening and took shelter in a jungle.