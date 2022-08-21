Megastar Chiranjeevi
Entertainment

Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer Bholaa Shankar Release Date Locked: Details Here 

By Pragativadi News Service
29

New Delhi: The most awaited action entertainer Bholaa Shankar starring Megastar Chiranjeevi will be arriving in theatres on the 14th of April in 2023. 

Helmed by the stylish maker Meher Ramesh, the drama has been financed grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Sharing the news of Twitter, the makers wrote, “Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega @KChiruTweets…A Very Happy Birthday  #BholaaShankar  ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023.” 

Check out the announcement below: 

<>

</>

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7950 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking