Megan Thee Stallion with BTS will perform ‘Butter’ at 2021 AMA’s

New York: The first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” by the joined forces of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion is among the initial lineup promised for the 2021 American Music Awards, set to be broadcast live on ABC from L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre Nov. 21.

The pairing was announced on BTS’ official Twitter account with a promo video and a caption that read, “We’re so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of “#BTS_Butter” in person at the AMAs with our friend!.”

The video features snip bits from the Butter music video, both the original and Megan’s version.