Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged In Intimate Ceremony

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday. The couple made the announcement this morning after the actress dropped a video of the sweet moment that MGK got down on one knee to propose to her.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox wrote in the post. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

It’s the second marriage for Fox. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.

On the other hand, it’s the first marriage for the 31-year-old Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.