Mega Tiranga Yatra Held In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: This morning, at 8.30 a.m.; more than one thousand citizens of the city carried a one km long Tiranga under the” Har Ghar Tiranga (Ghare Ghare Triranga)” campaign. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised the event to commemorate the freedom struggle and to imbibe the spirit of patriotism among the city dwellers in Bhubaneswar.

The mass started rally from the point of ‘I love Bhubaneswar’ at Master Canteen to BMC head office. Before the rally, a public meeting was organised where MLA North Susanta Kumar Rout, Mayor BMC Sulochana Das, Dy. Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Corporators and other dignitaries flagged off the event.

Frontline social organisations namely; BHUBANESHWAR KNIGHTS ROUND TABLE 230 & BHUBANESHWAR QUEENS LADIES CIRCLE 130 ( Bhubaneshwar Chapters of ROUND TABLE INDIA & LADIES CIRCLE INDIA) joined hands with BMC to demonstrate one km long Tiranga as a symbol of unity and integrity of the Nation.

Besides, RPF jawans, students, swachha karmis, swacha sathis, and social agencies joined the event adding their patriotic hue on the occasion and such voluntary participation has cheered fellow participants. Mr Bharat Bhusan Sethi, DIG CRPF, Bhubaneswar took the leadership of joining the CRPF team in the event.

Patriotic music shows were staged during the flag-off hour to encourage citizens to the thematic ideology of Har Ghar Tiranga. The rally added 6 nos. of tableau for pravat pheri by airing Tiranga songs and other patriotic music.

To bring integrity among the countrymen we should show our united stand. This event across the country would enlighten citizens about India’s unity and progress irrespective of diversity; told the Mayor. MLA North, praised the initiative as a city-level mega initiative by BMC to bring togetherness.

The rally ended with a meeting at BMC head office where Sr. Citizens were felicitated and cultural shows on patriotism were staged. Mayor, Dy. Mayor,co-corporators and team BMC along with Swachha Sathish and Sanitary inspectors and team BMC were present on the occasion. Addl. Commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo facilitated the event coordination.