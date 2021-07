Barang: A mega plantation drive has been organised at the premises of Jawahar Nabodaya Vidyalaya and Mundali High School.

Reportedly, at least 500 saplings were planted by the students and the CISF officials on the school premises. Several students and CISF officials also participated in this drive.

Notably, DIG of CISF, Shantiji Jydev, and Navodaya Vidyalaya principal Ramraj Singh were also present during the programme.