Mega COVID Vaccination Drive ‘Har Ghar Dastak Campaign 2.0’ To Begin Tomorrow

Two-month-long Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 is going to start tomorrow. The objective of this mega Covid vaccination drive is to achieve optimal coverage among all eligible beneficiaries and accelerate the pace of vaccination. The campaign will be implemented from 1st June to 31st July 2022 across all States and Union Territories.

The Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 vaccination of all beneficiaries due for the second dose and eligible for precaution dose would be emphasized through a door-to-door vaccination drive.

Vaccination coverage of children aged 12 to 18 years will also be undertaken through a school-based campaign. Emphasis will be given to focussed campaigns in the old age homes, schools, colleges, prisons, and brick kilns among others.

Recently, the Health Ministry has advised all States and Union Territories to plan for a two month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. It also urged the states and union territories to expedite the pace of vaccination by covering all eligible beneficiaries.

The Union Health Ministry has flagged concerns regarding the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination across States and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign to ensure full vaccination in November last year.