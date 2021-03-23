Meeting under ‘Industry Care’ initiative held with North Odisha-based industries

Bhubaneswar: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, WODC Chairman & Principal Advisor to Odisha CM, Asit Kumar Tripathy, is emphasising strengthening the industrial growth in every district of the state.

As part of the ‘Industry care’ initiative to engage formally with district wise industries and to raise awareness about business reforms and institutional mechanisms among industries and address their issues on a high priority basis, senior officials from the Government of Odisha met industries located in Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj at the NOCCI Business park in Balasore, today.

The event started with a keynote address by Hemant Sharma, IAS Principal Secretary Industries Department, followed by an address by Asit Kumar Tripathy, IAS (Retd.), Hon’ble Chairman, WODC, Government of Odisha.

A detailed discussion with the participated industries also held followed by the presentation on District Investment Promotion Agency (DIPA) by Dr. Nitin B Jawale, IAS MD, IPICOL

The meeting was attended by 19 large scale industries and a total of 150 companies such as GAIL, Highland Agro, Falcon Marine exports, Everest Industries, Emami Paper Limited, IOCL among others.

The major industrial related issues discussed are: the Gas Grid infrastructure implementation by GAIL for industries located in these districts, the fast-tracking of textile unit to be set-up by IOCL at Basudevpur in Bhadrak district, expansion plan of HIL Limited at Somnathpur Industrial Estate, and plan for inauguration of Highland Agro.

Senior officials from the department of MSME including Satyabrata Sahu, IAS Principal Secretary, MSME Dept., Government of Odisha have interacted with the industries in a session held on MSME. A presentation on the Issues of MSME was presented by C P Bhartia, North Orissa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NOCCI).

A Workshop on Prospective Economics Activities in Balasore was conducted by K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, IAS, Collector & DM, Balasore to highlight the potential economic activities in the sectors of Agriculture, Aquaculture, Education and Industries among others.

Furthermore, in a significant move to streamline the investment facilitation mechanism at the district level, the Government of Odisha has announced the setting up of dedicated “District Investment Promotion Agencies (DIPA)” in each of the 30 Districts across the State.