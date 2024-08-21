Meet Sarkata of Stree 2, the 7 feet 6 inch tall wrestler

Mumbai: Amar Kaushik introduces a new villain in his blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 – Sarkata, a giant ghost with a detachable head, who abducts progressive women of Chanderi one by one.

IMDb mentions Sunil Kumar as the actor who plays Sarkata in its credit list. Sunil is based out of Jammu, and is a professional wrestler and a police constable. He even participated in WWE Tryout in 2019 and aspires to represent India globally in the World Wrestling Entertainment ring. His ring name is The Great Angaar.

Sunil is also 7 feet and 6 inches tall, five inches more than The Great Khali, celebrated WWE wrestler from Punjab. Interestingly, Sunil is known as “The Great Khali of Jammu.” In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik spilled beans on Sunil’s casting as Sarkata. He said, “The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such a height and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was generated through CGI.”

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. It entered the ₹250 crore club in India in just six days.

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar’s 2018 directorial debut. Not only Rajkummar and Shraddha, but also Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana have reprised their roles from the first part. Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar also have cameos in the movie, which is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy cinematic universe, being developed under his production banner Maddock Films.

Other films in the universe are Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, another sleeper hit that released earlier this year. Munjya earned over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.