Meet Saisha Shinde, The Transwoman Who Designed Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu’s Gown!

New Delhi: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who recently brought home the crown of Miss Universe after a long wait of 21 years, wore a gown designed by Saisha Shinde, a transgender. For the grand finale, Harnaaz was dressed in a shimmery gown which was designed by Saisha.

Swapnil Shinde, who designed Harnaaz’s gown, came out as a transwoman and introduced herself as Saisha Shinde on Instagram in January this year.

“We did it,” Saisha Shinde wrote in an Instagram post after news of the big win made headlines on Monday. Saisha also shared a picture of the newly-crowned Miss Universe in the floor-grazing gown.

Saisha is known for styling many Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Saisha is also known for costume designing in films like Fashion.