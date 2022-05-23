Meet Piyali Basak, Who Climbed Everest Without Supplemental Oxygen

Kolkata: Piyali Basak from Chandhannagar in Hooghly district of West Bengal created history by climbing Mt. Everest without any supplemental oxygen.

Basak, who attempted the summit without supplementary oxygen, had to be given external oxygen support after she crossed 8,450 metres. Basak, a teacher from Chandernagore, will leave for the Lhotse summit after she reaches camp 2.

Piyali is also the first woman to climb Mt. Dhaulagiri last October without supplemental oxygen; and, within seven months, she has added another feather to her cap by climbing the herculean Everest.

In 2019, due to bad weather conditions, she had to return without climbing the Everest.

Oxygen deficiency or hypoxemia is a common condition for those who use supplementary oxygen, but it is different for a climber who is attempting without oxygen support.