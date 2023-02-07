Meet Natasha Perianayagam-Named ‘World’s Brightest’ Student By Johns Hopkins Center

Washington: A 13-year-old Indian-American schoolgirl has been named in the “world’s brightest” students list for the second consecutive year by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth.

Natasha Perianayagam, a student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey, was honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search, the university said in a press release on Monday.

According to the university release, Perianayagam was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year.

Less than 27 per cent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honours based on their test scores.

In her latest attempt, Perianayagam scored the highest grades among all candidates.

Perianayagam took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student. Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, which catapulted her into the honours list that year.