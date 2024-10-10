Mumbai: With the passing of the iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, the spotlight now turns to the next generation poised to carry forward his illustrious legacy.

The responsibility falls on the shoulders of his nephew and nieces – Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata, the children of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother.

Leah Tata is the eldest of the trio. She holds a Master’s degree in Marketing from IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. Leah began her career in the Tata Group in 2006 as an assistant manager at Taj Hotels. Over the years, she has climbed the corporate ladder and is currently serving as Vice President at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the group’s hospitality arm. Leah has been instrumental in expanding the Tata Group’s presence in the global hospitality industry.

Maya Tata has also made significant strides within the conglomerate. She completed her higher education at Bayes Business School and Warwick University. Maya started her career at Tata Capital as an analyst and has since worked at Tata Digital, where she played a pivotal role in the launch of the Tata Neu app. Her innovative approach and strategic insights have been crucial in driving the group’s digital transformation.

Neville Tata, the youngest, began his career at Trent, the retail arm of the Tata Group. He is currently leading Star Bazaar, a chain of hypermarkets under Trent. Neville is married to Manasi Kirloskar, further strengthening the ties between two prominent business families. His leadership at Trent has been marked by a focus on modernizing retail operations and expanding the brand’s footprint.

Ratan Tata, who helmed Tata Sons between 1991 and 2012, was known for his visionary leadership and philanthropic efforts. His endorsement of Leah, Maya, and Neville as trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust underscores his confidence in their ability to uphold the values and mission of the Tata Group.

As the nation mourns the loss of a towering figure in Indian industry, the emergence of Leah, Maya, and Neville as potential successors brings a sense of continuity and hope for the future of the Tata legacy.

