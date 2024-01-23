Meet India’s highest-paid actress, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela never fails to make headlines with her stunning appearances at glamorous events. Last, she grabbed everyone’s attention for reportedly charging a substantial amount of Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance in a song.

The actress, known for her previous item songs in films like Waltair Veerayya and Agent, was approached to perform in another item number for a film by Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni. According to reports, Urvashi Rautela asked for a whopping Rs 3 Crore for her three-minute performance.

This means she would be earning Rs 1 Crore per minute, setting a new record as the highest-paid actress in India for a one-minute performance. Such a demand is unprecedented, as no other actress is reported to be paid Rs 1 Crore for a single minute on screen. Previously, there were reports that Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in ‘Waltair Veerayya,’ a film featuring South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi.

Urvashi courted controversy when she returned her Miss Universe crown in 2012. In 2012, Urvashi Rautela participated in the third edition of the ‘I AM She’ beauty pageant and emerged victorious by winning the Miss India Universe crown, surpassing 20 other contestants. However, her joy was short-lived as she was later asked to return the crown because, at the time of competing, she was underage, being only a few months shy of turning 18.

The complications did not end there. Urvashi had also violated contractual terms as she had previously won the title of Miss Tourism Queen Of The Year in 2011, and according to the contract, she wasn’t allowed to participate in another pageant for at least a year. As a result of these issues, Urvashi had to relinquish the crown, and it was handed over to the first runner-up, Shilpa Singh.