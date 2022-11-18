Meet Cute Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The makers of the most awaited anthology, Meet Cute have released the trailer of the film. the movie marks Natural Star Nani’s debut on the OTT platform.

The trailer opens with the voice-over of Nani explaining the meaning of a Meet Cute, “When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have become a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Talking about the film, Bankrolled by Prashanthi Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, Meet Cute features Sathyaraj, Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, heaAshwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja in prominent roles, along with the rest. For the unversed, Deepthi Ganta is making her directorial debut with the drama.