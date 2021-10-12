‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’: Teaser Of Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani’s Upcoming Romantic Comedy Out

New Delhi: The teaser of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ was released on Tuesday.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the film appears to be steeped in Tamil culture.

It introduces the two characters, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, as they learn to adjust to (long-distance) married life.

According to the official logline, ‘the film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.’

The one-minute and 16-second teaser featured Sanya and Abhimanyu as a newlywed couple who happens to be in a long-distance relationship. The intriguing teaser opened with Sanya Malhotra asking Abhimanyu Dassani why she should consider him for marriage. He said that he is an engineer and doesn’t give up easily – be it engineering or relationships.

Sanya was previously seen in two back-to-back Netflix films – Pagglait and Ludo – and before that, in Amazon Prime Video’s Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the title role.

Abhimanyu Dassani, the son of actor Bhagyashree, made his film debut with director Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and will also be seen in Nikamma, co-starring Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.