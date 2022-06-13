Medvedev Replaces Djokovic As ATP World Number 1 Player Post French Open

Replacing 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the top of the chart, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev returned to the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings for men’s singles players.

Djokovic, who has spent a record-breaking 373 weeks at the top, has slipped to the 3rd spot while Germany’s Alexander Zverev jumped to a career-high 2nd spot.

For the first time since 2003, no members of the Big 3 – Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer, are in the top 2 of the men’s singles rankings.

Rafael Nadal remains at the 4th spot despite losing 1000 points gained from last year’s French Open while Djokovic has dropped 2000 points from his winning run at Roland Garros last year.

The points from French Open 2021 dropped off this week as the ATP rankings were updated on Monday.

Djokovic might drop to as low as No. 8 as he will loose 2,000 more points after Wimbledon 2022, which was stripped off ranking points after the organisers banned Russia and Belarusian players over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Djokovic had won the Wimbledon last year and he will not be able to defend the points in London this year.