Medics slapped Rs 3.75 L fine for leaving instrument in woman’s abdomen during surgery

Bulandshahr: A doctor couple left an instrument in the woman’s abdomen during the surgery which led to her death in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The scissor-type instrument was left in the woman’s stomach.

A consumer court in Bulandshahr has now imposed a fine of Rs 3.75 lakh on the doctor couple after they were found guilty. Media reports said the court has also ordered action against the registration of the accused doctors by sending a copy of the order to National Medical Sciences Commission.

The doctors are identified as Dr Jitendra Mittal and his wife Dr Pramila Mittal. Avdhesh Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Delhi Darwaza in Anupshahr, took his wife to the doctors after she complained of stomach ache. Later, the doctor couple operated upon her at their facility in Mansarovar Colony.

Sometime later, the patient was taken to St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi where doctors said a piece of scissor-type equipment had been found in her abdomen. The woman was again operated upon to remove the medical equipment from the abdomen.