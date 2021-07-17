Medicine Stores, Diagnostic Centres Fined By CMC’s Enforcement Squad

Cuttack: The enforcement squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) fined several Diagnostic centres and medicine stores for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in the city.

As per reports, the enforcement squad conducted raids at several places including Badambadi, Dolamundai, Bajrakabati, Raaihaat, Manglabag, Kathagola road, etc.

Following this, several medicines and diagnostic centres situated at Raanihaat were fined a total of Rs 6200 for violating social distancing norms, informed officials.