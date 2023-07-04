Medical students of VIMSAR, MKCG clash at ‘Euphoria’ Event in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A group of students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital in Brahmapur reportedly entered into a clash during the inter-medical college sports and cultural festival “Euphoria” being organised at VIMSAR in Sambalpur.

According to sources, the VIMSAR turned into a battleground on Tuesday after the two groups of medical students entered into a verbal fight which got escalated into a fistfight. As a result, some students were injured in the scuffle.

The Annual Inter-Medical College Sports and Cultural Festival is being organised at VIMSAR this year and the event will continue till next 10th of July. As part of the programme, a team of student representatives from MKCG Brahampur today reached Burla to take part in the event. However, when the MKCG team entered VIMSAR, they were subjected to bullying allegedly by the medical students of VIMSAR.

Sources said, the visitors were welcomed with fire extinguishers and the door of the bus was locked from outside. Soon the place turned into a battleground and the students from both sides were injured in the scuffle.

Reportedly, after this unfortunate incident, the students of MKCG returned to Berhampur. However,