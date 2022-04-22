Medical Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Terrace In Bolangir

Bolangir: A first-year medical student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, in Bolangir, died after allegedly falling off the hostel roof on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nishant Kumar, a native of Haryana, He was residing in the New Boys hostel.

According to reports, Nishant fell down from the seventh floor of the hostel and died on spot. On being informed police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the circumstance under which Nishant fell from the terrace is yet to be ascertained.