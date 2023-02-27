Medical Student Commits Suicide In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A medical student died by suicide after he allegedly failed his exams. The incident was reported in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased student has been identified as Yash Pradhan.

As per reports, Yash took the extreme step after failing multiple medical tests.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.