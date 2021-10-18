Medical Oxygen Generation Plant Inaugurated At Railway Central Hospital

Bhubaneswar: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Mr. Vidya Bhushan, today inaugurated a 600 litre capacity Oxygen Generation Plant at Railway Central Hospital at Mancheswar, in presence of Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Rinkesh Ray and Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR and other senior officials.

This Oxygen Generation Plant will make East Coast Railway Central Hospital self sufficient for oxygen supply, required for Covid and other serious patients requiring Oxygen supplement.

ECoR General Manager Mr. Bhushan also dedicated 24 numbers of Oxygen concentrators those are to be used at Mancheswar Central Hospital and Divisional Railway Hospitals at Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur.

A shortfall of Medical Oxygen was a major issue faced by various locations in the country during the second wave of the Covid19 pandemic. Keeping in view of this, Oxygen Generation Plant has been established for self sufficiency of Oxygen in Railway Hospitals.