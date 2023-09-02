Medical Admission Fraud: Police Nab Two Fraudsters Leading A Lavish Lifestyle

Bhubaneswar: The Special Crime Unit has busted a racket by arresting 2 youths who cheated lakhs of rupees on the pretext from the parents of many students to get their admission done in various reputed medical colleges of Odisha and other states.

The accused persons are identified as Abhinandan Barik of the Gadasahi police station area of Mayurbhanj and Rajesh Roshan Sahu of Jagatsinghpur. It was found during the investigation that both the fraudsters are well educated as Rajesh has a BTech degree in Electronics and Electricals and Abhinandan has a Diploma degree in Electricals.

The lifestyle of the accused is very luxurious— 2 expensive cars, 2 laptops, 3 note counting machines, Rs 4.5 lakh rupees, brochures, mobiles, many documents, printers and other machines were seized from them, the police said.

According to the police, the fraudsters duped many persons by promising them to get their children secure admission in engineering, medicine, agriculture, and nursing under the NRI quota. In this way, they have cheated around Rs 1 crore rupees from more than 5,000 students.

The accused duo has been forwarded to the court by the Special Crime Unit.

Additional DCP Sanjeev Satpathy informed that the police have urged the court to take the accused duo on a three-day remand to get more information about the admission scam syndicate.