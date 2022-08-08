Media should discharge its duty without any fear: Odisha CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The role of Media in a democratic society can hardly be overemphasized. It should endeavour to uphold our great cultural heritage and moral values and promote national integration and communal harmony, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while attending the ‘Amruta Utsav’, 75th-anniversary function, of Odia daily ‘The Prajatantra’ at Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

“Media should discharge its duty without any fear or favor. Media runs on the basis of people’s trust. It is therefore expected that media should prioritise the real issues of people rather than politics. Media essentially should be the voice of people,” said Patnaik.

“India is led by a strong democratic value system. Our country stands tall on this foundational principle. Our democratic values have helped us to steer successfully through all the trials and tribulations in the course of these 75 glorious years. Media being the voice of the people must reflect our democratic value system and take a neutral stand in every aspect of society. Whether it is print or electronic or social media, it is the duty of every media house to maintain dignity and keep the secular principles in mind,” he added.

Asserting that truth and non-violence are the cardinal principles that guided our freedom struggle, the Chief Minister asked all to pledge in the 75th year of Independence to preserve and strengthen these values in every sphere of society. Finally, he extended his best wishes to ‘The Prajatantra’ and said that let truth always prevail.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan and eminent Odia writer Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray also graced the occasion.