Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik graced the celebrations of 92nd Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal and the Annual Day of Pragativadi.

Naveen also congratulated eminent Gandhian Smt. Krishna Mohanty honoured with the Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award this year and Shri Harishchandra Nanda Goswami honored with the Pradyumna Bala Journalism Award.

“In a democracy, ‘people first’ must be the principle of all institutions. And the media should listen to the voice of the people. Media is a ray of hope for the marginalized people of the society. Therefore, it must act freely and impartially to protect the interests of the state and its citizens. This will empower people and strengthen democracy,” said the BJD Supremo.