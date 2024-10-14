New Delhi: India on Monday trashed Canada’s diplomatic communication that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a case in the country, calling the allegations “preposterous imputations”. In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attributing the charge to his political agenda and vote bank politics.

“We received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics,” said the MEA in the statement.

Canada has accused Indian officials of being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has categorically rejected the claim and has asked for evidence substantiating the grave allegations.

New Delhi further said that Justin Trudeau’s hostility to India had been long known.

“Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India,” it said.

“His naked interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard. That his Government was dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-à-vis India, only aggravated matters. Under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, his Government has deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage. This latest development targeting Indian diplomats is now the next step in that direction. It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains,” it added.

