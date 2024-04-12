MEA Issues Travel Advisory to Indians: ‘Do not Visit Israel or Iran’

New Delhi: Amid rising tension between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and Israel till further notice.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the ministry said in its statement.

The ministry’s advisory came into effect after reports surfaced citing the Iranian leadership threatening Iran could launch a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours. Replying to that Israel’s foreign minister said, “If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran.”

Notably, the tension between the two countries escalated to a critical level when a strike demolished the Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran held Israel responsible for the assault, which resulted in the death of one of its leading military commanders and six officers.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 Indian labourers are expected to travel to Israel between April and May to address a labour deficit in Israel due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. These Indian workers are being sent to Israel under a government-to-government (G2G) pact between India and Israel. As per this agreement, a total of 42,000 Indian workers will be employed in Israel to serve in the construction and nursing sectors.