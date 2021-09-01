Md Yakub Murder Case: Close Aide Of D-Bros Nabbed After 7 Yrs

Cuttack: Unearthing the seven-year-old sensational murder case of Md Yakub in Cuttack city, the Commisionerate police on Wednesday arrested a person for his involvement in the crime.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shankar aka Deepak Kumar Nayak, one of the close aides of dreaded gangster Dhal Samanta brothers.

Acting on reliable inputs, Commissionerate police reached Cuttack Railway Station and arrested Nayak while he was about to leave Cuttack for Chennai. The cops also seized a pistol along with two rounds of live bullets from his possession.

During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the crime. They committed the crime per the direction of gangster Dhala Samanta brothers. The motive behind the murder of Yakub was his refusal to pay extortion money.

Later, he was taken to the crime spot for scene recreation by the police.