MCL’s Hospital In Talcher Named ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital’

Bhubaneswar: After careful consideration, the Odisha Government has approved to name the Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL as ‘Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital’, which will function as the future teaching hospital of the proposed Medical College.

The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department today issued a Notification in this regard.

The State Government has approved the setting up of a new Medical College, namely Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College & Hospital at Talcher. In preparation for the functionalisation of the new Medical College, the existing Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL is being taken over by the Government.

After careful consideration Government have been pleased to name this hospital as the “Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital”, which will function as the future teaching hospital for the proposed medical college, read the notification.

As per the order, the Notification will be published in an extraordinary issue of the Odisha Gazette.