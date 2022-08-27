MCL exhibits environment-friendly FMC project at ProPack Odisha-2022

Sambalpur/ Bhubaneswar: An exhibit on environment-friendly silo rapid loading system (RLS) for speedy transportation of coal under First Mile Connectivity (FMC) initiative Government of India set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is a major industrial attraction at Propack Odisha 2022 organised by Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) in Bhubaneswar.

Besides showcasing its achievements in performance and productivity during the previous financial year 2021-22, exhibit portrayed company’s socio-economic and environment-friendly initiatives in the state of Odisha.

A model of FMC project, which enables the company to transport coal through environment-friendly processes using conveyor belts and its automatic loading in the moving rail wagons for speedy despatch, was attracting visitors to the exhibition.

By 2023-34, MCL will be having at least nine FMC projects in the coalfields, with total loading capacity of 131 million tonne per annum.

The largest coal producing and profit-making subsidiary of Coal India, MCL offers a plenty of opportunities to the MSMEs. More than 41.6 per cent of total procurement of goods by MCL during financial year 2021-22, which stood at Rs 185 crore, was from MSE sector while services procurement during the same period was more than Rs 135 crore. This benefitted a total 1297 MSEs.

The company was declared the Best Mother Plant by OASME for providing business opportunities to medium small and micro enterprises. (MSME).

Started on August 25, the exhibition will conclude on August 28, 2022.