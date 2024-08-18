MCG to host AUS vs ENG match in 2027 to celebrate 150th anniversary of first-ever Test

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) has announced to host a special Test between Australia and England to commemorate 150 years of Test cricket in 2027.

Notably, CA released the men’s hosting rights schedule for home Tests till 2031 on Sunday, August 18. While finalizing the schedule, CA revealed the hosting of the special Test between the oldest rivals of the game at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to celebrate cricket’s most respected format.

Notably, the first-ever Test match was played from March 15-19 between Australia and England in 1877 at MCG where Australia emerged victorious by 45 runs. CA CEO Nick Hockley expressed his excitement for the highly anticipated sesquicentenary calling it a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format.

“The 150th anniversary Test match at the MCG in March 2027 will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that occasion,” CA CEO Nick Hockley told cricket.com.au.

Notably, CA earlier hosted the centenary Test between the two teams held from March 12-17 in 1977. It was a grand occasion at the MCG as every living men’s cricketer who had played either Australia or England in an Ashes was invited to watch the game.

In a major coincidence, Greg Chappel’s Australia beat Tony Greig’s England by 45 runs, the same margin by which Australia had won the maiden Test. Meanwhile, Australia and England will ignite their rivalry down under ahead of the sesquicentenary Test in Ashes 2025-26. Notably, Australia have retained the urn since 2017 with England last holding it in 2015.