McDonald To Announce Mass Lay Off, Package Reduction

After Accenture, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Indeed announced mass layoffs last month, yet another US firm is reportedly in the midst of company-wide restructuring. McDonald Corp is undergoing a company-wide restructuring this week that may result in layoffs and for some employees salary reduction.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald Corp.’s restructuring could result in hundreds of layoffs in the US and abroad. The WSJ’s report cited people familiar with the matter saying that employees at McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago and in its field offices, and across departments like marketing and operations, have all been impacted by job losses and changes.

The report says that the corporate restructuring has been developing in several stages this week. McDonald’s has temporarily closed its US offices and has begun telling certain corporate staff about layoffs on Monday.

The news agency Reuters on April 3 reported that the number of corporate employees the company was planning to lay off this week will tally in the “hundreds.”

The fast-food chain has offered some employees a chance to remain at the company with reductions in their compensation packages, including changes to titles and benefits such as bonuses and equity grants, the report said.

The company has over 150,000 employees in its corporate, branches, and company-owned and-operated restaurants, earlier this year. It had announced plans to abandon or “de-prioritize” various initiatives while also saying it was assessing corporate workforce numbers.

Microsoft-owned open-source developer platform GitHub has sacked its entire engineering team in India, according to a report by TechCrunch. The report cited a person familiar with the matter saying that over 100 workers have been affected. It says the company informed the employees about the job cut.